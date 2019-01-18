Lending standards ‘broadly’ steady in Q4, but more banks tighten criteria

BANKS in the country widely maintained lending criteria in 2018’s final quarter, although those that tightened such standards outnumbered those who eased theirs, according to results of the latest Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

Credit standards “broadly” steadied using the modal approach, which is based on the biggest share of responses; but tightened under the diffusion index approach that showed the proportion of respondents that tightened such standards exceeded that of those who eased them.

LENDING TO BUSINESS

About 71.1% of respondents indicated that they maintained credit standards for loans to enterprises in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 77% in the third quarter, based on the modal approach.

The diffusion index approach, however, pointed to a net tightening of lending standards that quarter as respondents cited stricter financial system regulations and reduced tolerance for risk. This was reflected in the banks’ use of stiffer collateral requirements and loan covenants, shortened loan maturities, and increased use of interest rate floors.

Most respondents expected to maintain credit standards this quarter according to the modal approach, but the diffusion index approach suggests that most banks expect overall credit standards to further tighten over expectations of “stricter financial system regulations and more uncertain economic outlook,” the BSP said in a statement.

LENDING TO HOUSEHOLDS

For household lending, 78.6% of respondents maintained overall credit standards based on the modal approach, but the diffusion index mode reflected a net tightening of lending rules, particularly for housing, automobile and personal loans.

”The overall net tightening of standards for household loans reflected stricter loan covenants and increased use of interest rate floors. Respondent banks attributed the tightening of overall credit standards for household loans largely to their perceptions of stricter financial system regulations and reduced tolerance for risk,” the BSP said.

Most respondents also saw unchanged credit standards for household loans for this quarter, but the diffusion index approach showed expectations of net tightening for household loans.

LOAN DEMAND

Majority of respondents continued to see stable demand for loans, although analysis using the diffusion index approach showed a net increase in demand across firm sizes and types of household loans.

Respondent banks attributed the net increase in demand for business loans to clients’ higher working capital requirements and investment in production plants and equipment, as well as “more attractive financing terms”, while the net increase in household loan demand was attributed to higher consumption and low interest rates offered.

For this quarter, respondents see unchanged overall loan demand from both firms and households, but a net increase in such demand.

REAL PROPERTY LOANS

About 76.7% of respondent banks said credit standards for commercial real estate loans steadied last quarter, although there was a net tightening for the 12th consecutive quarter due to their perception of stricter financial system regulations and a deterioration in the liquidity of their portfolio.

”The net tightening of overall credit standards for commercial real estate loans reflected respondent banks; wider loan margins, reduced credit line sizes, stricter collateral requirements and loan covenants, shortened loan maturities and increase use of interest rate floors,” the BSP noted.

Housing loans bared similar findings: standards maintained overall (80% of respondents asked on the fourth quarter) although there was a net tightening both for last quarter and expected for January-March 2019. — E. J. C. Tubayan