LEISURE & Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) on Wednesday said that it launched its own electronic gaming system (EGS) provider after its wholly owned and controlled subsidiary received accreditation.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. approved and issued Total Gamezone Xtreme, Inc. (TGXI) a notice to commence its EGS offering via its Gamezone brand.

“As most businesses switch to a work from home scheme, and social distancing protocols being imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, LRWC also strives its way in this new normal by continuing to provide services to its customers through TGXI’s remote electronic gaming,” Leisure & Resorts World said in a disclosure to the exchange.

Gamezone’s EGS allows players to play “anytime, anywhere” and is also available on some of the physical sites of TGXI. It has a range of game options, which include Habanero, CQ9, Pocket Game Soft, and Playground Technology.

“Some additional new games are also coming along the way,” Leisure & Resorts World said.

The EGS and remote gaming platform was launched in July 15, which can be accessed by all registered players of TGXI.

On Wednesday, Leisure & Resorts World shares at the stock market went up by 1.09% or two centavos to close at P1.85 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte