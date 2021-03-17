LeBron James to join Boston Red Sox ownership group

LOS Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an investment to join the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

James purchased an undisclosed amount of Fenway Sports Group shares, with the transaction reported on the same day the Boston Globe reported RedBird Capital Partners made a $750-million investment to join FSG.

Fenway Sports Group also is the parent company of Liverpool Football Club, the reigning champions of the English Premier League. — Reuters