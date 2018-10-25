LeBron books first win as a Laker; Utah Jazz down Houston Rockets

PHOENIX — LeBron James won his first game as a Laker, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in a 131-113 victory against the host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Lance Stephenson had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists off the bench, and JaVale McGee led five starters in double figures with 20 points.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points and Josh Hart made his first start of the season for Los Angeles and scored 15.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored 23 points before leaving with a strained left hamstring late in the third quarter. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyson Chandler had 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

James had 10 points and five assists in the second quarter to help the Lakers outscore the Suns 44-24 and take a 76-54 lead into the half.

Los Angeles took its first double-digit lead on basket by Stephenson with 9:30 left in the first half, and Hart’s steal and layup made it 63-43 with 3:51 remaining.

James drove to the basket in the final seconds, grabbed his own rebound off the glass and put it in with 2.4 seconds on the clock, give Los Angeles its biggest lead heading into the break.

Phoenix could only get as close as 17 points in the third quarter before the Lakers took a 106-86 lead into the fourth, when James sat out.

Los Angeles finished with 34 assists and eight turnovers while shooting 51.5% from the floor.

The Lakers were without starting small forward Brandon Ingram and starting point guard Rajon Rondo, who were serving the second game of suspensions for their roles in a fight on Saturday night against the visiting Houston Rockets. Ingram was suspended four games and Rondo for three.

Booker, who became the second Phoenix player to score at least 25 points in the first three games of a season, made his first three shots to help the Suns to an early 8-2 lead, but the Lakers eventually took a 32-30 advantage heading into the second quarter.

JAZZ DOWN ROCKETS

Donovan Mitchell paired 38 points with seven assists, and the Utah Jazz overcame 19 turnovers Wednesday in a 100-89 victory over the host Houston Rockets, who saw star James Harden exit due to hamstring tightness.

Mitchell proved instrumental in helping the Jazz fend off the Rockets throughout. His 3-pointer with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter extended the Utah lead back to double digits, and he followed with a nifty pass that Rudy Gobert (12 points, 13 rebounds) converted into an alley-oop and a 91-79 advantage.

Harden, who left for good at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter, said the issue was “nothing serious.” He will be re-evaluated Thursday, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. Harden had team highs of 29 points and seven assists but also logged seven turnovers.

Houston dropped both games with guard Chris Paul serving a two-game suspension following his role in an altercation with Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo on Saturday at Staples Center. The Rockets fell to 0-2 at home on the season.

RAPTORS 112, TIMBERWOLVES 105

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and added five rebounds to help undefeated Toronto defeat visiting Minnesota. The Raptors have opened the season with five straight wins for the second time in franchise history, matching their start in 2015-16.

Kyle Lowry had his third consecutive double-double for Toronto with 13 points and 10 assists. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and nine rebounds, Serge Ibaka scored 15 points, and Norman Powell had 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors have won 15 consecutive home games against the Timberwolves, who last won in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2004. Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 23 points and six steals while Derrick Rose had 16 points. — Reuters