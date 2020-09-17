LeBron and Giannis unanimously selected to All-NBA First Team

LOS ANGELES LAKERS forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously were selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Wednesday.

James set the NBA record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing the 15 set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan.

James’ total includes a record 13 selections to the First Team. He was also named twice to the Second Team and once to the third.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. Antetokounmpo has earned four All-NBA honors, including two to the first team.

Joining James and Antetokounmpo on the All-NBA First Team were Houston Rockets guard James Harden (474 points; 89 First Team votes), Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis (455, 79), and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (416, 59).

Harden and Davis were voted to the All-NBA First Team for the sixth and fourth time, respectively, while Doncic made his All-NBA Team debut in his second season. Doncic, 21, is the first player selected to the All-NBA First Team in either his first or second season since Duncan in 1998-99. — Reuters









