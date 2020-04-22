Learn about farming during quarantine

More than 60 online courses available for free at DA-ATI’s e-Learning platform

Even as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) contains our movements and activities at home, there are many opportunities to stay productive. Through online resources, people can make good use of their free time in expanding their knowledge and learning new skills.

Farming is among those skills one can learn during this ECQ right at their homes, and this is possible through the e-Learning for Agriculture and Fisheries of the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), the training and extension arm of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

ATI’s e-Learning program has been offered since 2007 as an alternative means of gaining new knowledge about farming for free.

Now, with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic pushing the need to increase food production, e-Learning is seen to boost DA’s nationwide promotion of urban agriculture and community farming under the “Plant, Plant, Plant” Program.

As DA Secretary William Dar said in a televised briefing last April 18, the “Plant, Plant, Plant” Program aims to boost the food sufficiency level of agriculture commodities such as rice, corn, fisheries, vegetables, and many others.

He stressed that one of the initiatives being rolled out under the program is introducing urban agriculture in metropolitan areas amid enough supplies coming from the provinces.

ATI’s e-Learning program currently offers more than 60 free online courses, covering crops, livestock and poultry, fisheries, social technology, and sustainable agriculture.

Some of the courses are on basic urban gardening, Good Agricultural Practices for vegetable production, and production technologies for straw mushroom, tomato, banana, citrus fruits, and yam, among others.

Basic beekeeping, goat-raising, and quail production courses are also available through the portal.

Under the social technology category, courses on product costing, marketing, food safety, and even effective human communication and community organizing may be accessed.

Sustainable agriculture practices such as the production of organic fertilizers, vermicompost, and mokusaku (wood vinegar) are also open to interested users.

Depending on one’s pace, most of the courses can be completed within a day. Upon completing a course, the e-Learner receives an electronic certificate that can be downloaded from the site.

According to ATI, the number of Filipinos currently registered in the e-Learning site hugely increased during the ECQ — from 87,200 to over 92,700 enrollees.

One of these e-Learners, Ronel De Guzman, an instructor at President Ramon Magsaysay State University in Zambales, shared to ATI that learning through their online platform is a more productive use of his internet connection and electronic gadgets.

“The main reason I tried e-Learning is that I wanted to learn more about agriculture as well as develop some skills necessary for my professional development as an agriculturist and a teacher,” Mr. De Guzman was quoted as saying in a statement.

Alberto Ang, 56 years old, must be enjoying to spend time learning from the e-Learning platform since he has finished five courses so far, most of which are on sustainable agriculture technologies.

“The e-Learning courses being offered are really wonderful. [I like that] these are short but concise courses depending on the topic. Also, if you want, you get to apply the planting techniques right away, whether you have a small or big space, and especially now that almost everyone is staying home,” Mr. Ang said.

In his backyard, he recycles plastic containers to grow vegetables like okra, tomato, and chili pepper.

Below is a complete list of e-Learning for agriculture and fisheries courses.

CROPS

1. Sweet Hairy Balls Rambutan Production

2. Juan and Coffee Talk: Robusta Coffee Production

3. LET’s Grow KAMATIS: Tomato Production Guide

4. Cassavay sa Pag-asenso: Roots of Productivity (CASSAVA1)

5. CASSAVAy sa Pag-asenso: Primary Processing and its Market (CASSAVA2)

6. Rise and Grind: Coffee Processing as an Enterprise (COFFEE3)

7. Good Agricultural Practices for Vegetable Production (GAP1)

8. Cultivating Earth’s Sweet Crop: The Sweet Potato (SweetPotato1)

9. Adlay Adds Life: Introduction to Adlay Production & Product Development(Adlay1)

10. Jackfruit Nursery Management (Jackfruit2)

11. Gold in Grains: Cultural Management for Soybean (Soybean1)

12. Queen Pineapple Production and Postharvest Technology (Pineapple2)

13. Online Course on Mechanized Rice Transplanting Technology (Mech3)

14. Basic Urban Gardening (Urban1)

15. Managing Common Diseases in Banana (Banana1)

16. Saving The Lost Harvest: Introductory Course On Rice Post Production Technologies (Mech2)

17. Abaca Nursery Establishment and Management (Abaca3)

18. Treasure in Threads: Pinya Fiber Processing (Pineapple1)

19. Cultural Management Practices of Abaca (Abaca1)

20. Abaca Pest Management (Abaca2)

21. Growing Bamboo for Profit and a Healthy Environment(Bamboo1)

22. Integrated Pest Management for Banana (Banana2)

23. Growing Banana in the Tropics (Banana3)

24. Citrus Growing: A Promising Enterprise (Citrus1)

25. Savoring the Green Brew: Arabica Coffee Production (Coffee1)

26. From Seed to Seed: Online Course on Corn Production (Corn1)

27. Growing Durian the Better Way (Durian1) [OFFLINE]

28. Production of High Value Crops in Greenhouse (Greenhouse1)

29. Jackfruit Production (Jackfruit1).

30. Go Mango, Hit the Jackpot! Online Course on Mango Production (Mango1) [OFFLINE]

31. Increasing Corn Farm Productivity through Mechanization Technologies (Mech1)

32. Straw Mushroom Growing: A Viable Agri-Enterprise (Mushroom1)

33. Growing Vanda and Vandaceous Orchids (Orchid1)

34. Yummy Yam: Ubi Production (Yam1)

LIVESTOCK

1. Basic Beekeeping (BEE1)

2. Advanced Beekeeping (BEEKEEPING 2)

3. Establishing Feed Resources for Your Goats (Goat1).

4. Starting a Slaughter Goat Enterprise (Goat2)

5. Technological Alternatives to Traditional Goat Breeding (Goat3)

6. Technological Alternatives to Traditional Feeding Management (Goat4).

7. Technological Alternatives to Traditional Herd Health (GOAT5)

8. AI at Your Cervix: Artificial Insemination Course for Raisers (GOAT7)

9. AI at You Cervix: Artificial Insemination Course for Technicians (GOAT8)

10. Meetylicious Meeh: Slaughtering and Cutting Standards for Goat (GOAT9)

11. Hail the Quail. Online Course on Quail Production (Quail1)

12. Walang Aray sa AI: Artificial Insemination in Pigs (Pig1)

13. Mastering the ABCs of Pig Production (Pig2)

MARINE AND FISHERIES

1. Taste the Creamiest Cream Dory: Online Course on the Culture and Utilization of

2. Pangasius (Pangasius1)

3. Seaweed Farming (Seaweed1)

SOCIAL TECHNOLOGY

1. Product Costing Made Easy (PTTC-COSTING1)

2. Food Safety in Trade (PTTC-FOOD1)

3. Online Course on Training Management (TM1)

4. Lika! Usap Tayo: Effective Human Communication and Human Relations (COMM1)

5. Getting the Big Bucks: Guide to Grant Proposal Writing (Writing1)

6. Changing People’s Lives Through Effective Extension Delivery (EDS1)

7. Working Together Works: An Online Course on Community Organizing (CommOrg1)

8. Basic Agricultural Marketing Extension (Agrimark1)

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

1. Growing Carrot the Natural Way (CARROT1)

2. Improving Quality of Life: Growing Rice Organically (ORICE1)

3. Climate Change 101: Understanding Climate Change in Agri-Fisheries (CC101)

4. Mokusaku: Wood Vinegar Production (WOODVIN1)

5. Online Course on Organic Fertilizer for SA (Organic1)

6. Vermicomposting: Turning Trash to Cash (Vermi1)

7. Green Farming with Integrated Rice-Duck Farming (IRDFS1)

8. DEMO COURSE- Insects Away the Alternative Way (APM1)

Interested individuals may visit www.e-extension.gov.ph/elearning to create an account and enroll in any chosen course.

For questions and concerns, chat with the ATI e-Learning team through facebook.com/atiinteractive or text the Farmers’ Contact Center at 0920-9462474. — ADRIAN PAUL B. CONOZA

















