Learn about banana catsup through a museum’s digital tour

THE Catsup Museum, an interactive educational museum created to “immortalize the story of banana catsup,” has gone digital as it now offers virtual tours for children for free.

Established in 2017 by food company NutriAsia in partnership with the Mind Museum, the Catsup Museum is located at the company’s Cabuyao plant in Laguna. The museum features a hall dedicated to the origins of the banana plant and the subsequent creation of banana catsup in the Philippines by food technologist, chemist, and war heroine Maria Ylagan Orosa after a tomato shortage during the Second World War.

The virtual tour will include all of the museum’s halls, including the Manufacturing Hall which features factories and equipment used by NutriAsia to create its banana catsup brands: UFC, Papa, Jufran, and Mafran.

The tour has in-depth commentary and mini-quizzes per area. The Catsup Museum also released an interactive module called Banana 101 where children can do a series of entertaining activities that “will teach them everything about the banana, from its history and life cycle, to how they are grown and processed into the food they eat,” according to a company release.

NutriAsia will soon be releasing other educational materials via its brands Locally and Papa.

The Catsup Museum virtual tour can be accessed using Android phones and laptops via https://youtu.be/i0wOEsFFXMY while those with iPhones can access the virtual tour via the Catsup Museum website at https://nutriasia.com/catsup-museum/. More information can be found on the Catsup Museum website. — ZBC









