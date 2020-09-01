Leagues gearing up to put women’s basketball to the fore

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

WOMEN’S basketball in the country is set to get a huge shot in the arm as leagues are gearing up to spotlight the sport.

The Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) is currently preparing to stage its first season as a professional league while the Philippine Basketball Association shared plans to hold a 3×3 women’s basketball tournament as part of its offering.

Established in 2019, the WNBL recently got the nod from the Games and Amusements Board to operate as a professional organization, along with the National Basketball League (NBL), something the group is excited about as it could further its vision of elevating women’s basketball in the country.

“Today is a special day for all our homegrown players. Today is the day for women’s players who have been dreaming of playing in a professional women’s league,” said NBL Executive Director Rhose Montreal at a press conference last week.

The NBL official went on to highlight that part of the thrust of having the WNBL is to highlight the skills of local female players; that given the proper platform women’s hoops can flourish here.

“I have always believed even during my pro league days that there’s a surplus of women players in the Philippines. The skills are there and basketball is not only for men,” Ms. Montreal said.

In its maiden staging last year, the WNBL saw the PSI Lady Air Defenders win the title, with national team standout Janine Pontejos capturing the most valuable player award.

For its first season as a pro league, targeted to begin next month, the WNBL is looking at all-homegrown rosters for teams.

Meanwhile, the PBA is looking to bring back women’s 3×3 basketball as part of its offering.

“When I became commissioner of the PBA it (women’s 3×3) was one of the things I wanted to have,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial in his recent session at the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

He said plans were already being made for a 3×3 tournament both for men and women until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“It is currently delayed but we are determined to have a standalone tournament for 3×3 and we will present that to the board,” the PBA chief said.

In the 2015-16 PBA season, the league tried holding a women’s 3×3 tournament in between games, with teams representing Blackwater (Philippine Cup), NLEX (Commissioner’s Cup) and Globalport (Governors’ Cup) taking the titles.

Women’s basketball has been gaining ground in the country, punctuated by the Philippine team winning gold medals in both 5×5 and 3×3 basketball in last year’s Southeast Asian Games.









