Leading the Filipino towards a healthy, happy life

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent a wave of uncertainty across the globe. In the Philippines especially, where many Filipinos place a premium on health, a pall of fear and anxiety can be felt over almost every facet of daily life.

Filipinos are naturally inclined to value personal relationships and family over things like material health, so many hold the belief that a healthy life is a happy life. But how can Filipinos sharing that belief cope with a global pandemic?

This is part of the motivation behind Cocolife’s Happy & Healthy Movement, which seeks to encourage Filipinos to take charge of their health and happiness. Recognizing that to live a life that prioritizes both, Cocolife advocates for a lifestyle that makes good choices with a clear and healthy vision.

The campaign aims to allow the audiences to have sense of control, when it comes to making healthy lifestyle decisions. The Happy & Healthy Movement also seeks to create positive relationships among Filipinos, give them an improved quality of life, and one with less illness.

Moreover, Happy & Healthy Movement Facebook Page plays an essential role in spreading awareness on health-related topics, understanding proper workout routine, and clean eating. The goal is to embrace a happier and healthier lifestyle and eagerness to live well without sickness.

“We know for a fact that at any time an ordinary hardworking employee who’s working for his family gets sick of dengue, a three- to five-day confinement may deplete the financial resources of the whole family, which may possibly cause them to skip meals, or possibly cause the temporary stopping of a child from going to school,” said Franz Joie Araque, executive vice-president and chief of the Healthcare Division of Cocolife.

Cocolife’s Healthcare Division rose out of the need to prevent such things from happening. As many Filipinos struggle to cope with the financial burden of medical care, especially in a world racked by the fear of COVID-19, Cocolife provides health insurance that aims to complement its lineup of accident and life insurance programs.

In fact, so far, the company has provided coverage to COVID-related hospitalization for its members during the pandemic, subject to policy terms.

“We facilitate the services in between the patient and their service providers, which are the hospitals, doctors, and clinics. Primarily to ensure that there is efficient process to that healthcare access, and that, more importantly, we alleviate the burden of cashing out. We provide the financial support for these medical services, particularly in times where there have been an unexpected occurrence of emergency and accidents,” Mr. Araque said.

Starting out in August 1999, Cocolife Healthcare Division slowly gathered momentum and developed the framework for its business. Since then, it has grown its human resource by around 500%, and its client base by around 10 times. This roughly translates to around 1,000 group and corporate clients, with an estimated 520,000 individual members, making it among the biggest health insurance providers in the country.

As one of the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance companies, Cocolife continues its thrust of improving the lives of fellow Filipinos through its full suite of financial protection products and services including life insurance, healthcare, non-life insurance and mutual funds.









