Lawyer, driver killed in Pampanga shooting

A LAWYER and his driver were killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Sta. Rita, Pampanga on Tuesday, the police reported. Witnesses said three men armed with handguns opened fire at lawyer Anselmo Carlos and his driver, Marcial Mendoza, as their vehicle stopped in front of the San Vicente Parish Church at around 9:30 in the morning. Col. Jean S. Fajardo, Pampanga police provincial director, said the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. Police have launched manhunt operations against the suspects while investigation is ongoing to establish the motive behind the shooting. Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said he will wait for the police's investigation report to determine if the case falls under his department's jurisdiction. "We will initially let the PNP (Philippine National Police) take the lead in investigating this latest incident, but if there are any indications that the case falls under Administrative Order 35 (on extra-judicial killings arising from certain advocacies), the DoJ (Department of Justice) will create a special investigating team," he said in a mobile phone message. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Emmanuel Tupas


















