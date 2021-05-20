FOUR LAWMAKERS filed a house resolution calling for an investigation of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) Board of Administrators’ alleged overreach on the appointment of electric cooperatives’ general managers.

The house resolution cited a recent NEA board resolution that approved the endorsement of a candidate with a higher score from two applicants who both acquired a passing rate in the pre-screening and final interview stages.

The lawmakers claimed the endorsement gave unwarranted advantage to one candidate over another.

“NEA Board of Administrators have absolutely no power to select and appoint the general manager or the power to designate a ‘probable appointee’ for the position of general manager of the Benguet Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BENECO),” House Resolution No. 1776 states.

The House resolution was filed by Reps. Presley C. De Jesus, Sergio C. Dagooc, Godofredo N. Guya, and Adriano E. Ebcas.

“The Board of Administrators should not intervene in the affairs and mandate of the electric cooperative’s board of directors,” said Mr. De Jesus, also president of the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc. (PHILRECA).

Meanwhile, PHILRECA said BENECO’s board of directors did not act positively on the endorsement of NEA during its special session on Wednesday.

NEA has yet to release a statement as of this writing. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave