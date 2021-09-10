A congressman wants to restore the P15-billion cut in the 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to ensure the efficiency of the May 2022 elections.

“The Comelec budget really needs to be restored,” said Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco T. Matugas, who heads the committee on appropriations.

Party-list Rep. Ferdinand R. Gaite also pushed to restore the Comelec’s P42-billion budget for next year to ensure “clean, honest and COVID-free” elections.

Comelec spokesman James B. Jimenez last month said the budget cut would not affect orders for equipment and supplies for the May 2022 elections because funds for these had been allotted this year.

Teachers who guard the votes during elections will be affected the most because the increase in their honoraria under the law depends on the available budget. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago