A LAWMAKER called on the Philippine National Police, with a new chief taking post over the weekend, to immediately implement the use of body cameras to help regain public “trust” in the force that has been accused of extra-judicial killings and abuses in the implementation of health protocols amid the pandemic.

Deputy Speaker and Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, said in a statement on Monday, “The required use of body cams in Philippine law enforcement is long overdue. We need to provide Filipinos with ample, appropriate, and technology-updated law enforcement and protection of civil liberties.”

Newly-appointed police chief Lieutenant General Guillermo T. Eleazar has said that the police is finalizing protocols on the use of body camera recordings as evidence in court.

Almost 2,700 body camera units were already purchased in 2019 and Mr. Eleazar said procurement is continuing. — Gillian M. Cortez