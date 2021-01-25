Latest version of Adidas Ultraboost available in February

THE LATEST version of the adidas Ultraboost shoe line will be available in the country beginning next month.

Designed and developed with input from runners and testers, the Ultraboost 21 features a bold new design combined with the latest in performance technology.

At the center of the development of the Ultraboost 21 is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The new adidas LEP (Linear Energy Push) is used to provide a 15% increase in forefoot bending stiffness for a more responsive stride. This works alongside adidas’ midsole BOOST technology, which packs in 6% more “boost” than its predecessor (Ultraboost 20) through an exaggerated heel curve, providing runners with notable energy return and comfort in every step.

The global brand said the Ultraboost 21 remains in line with its push of using sports — running in particular — to transform lives and coming up with products that embody its commitment to bring energy to people to drive positive change and self-betterment. Such a mission could not be more fitting during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Citing a global study it commissioned, the power of running is said to have aided positive transformation and improved physical and mental wellbeing in communities. Runners were shown to be 20% more likely than non-runners to experience increased energy levels, while over 40% of respondents that increased their running frequency also said that they developed a more positive outlook on life. Over 33%, meanwhile, identified the mental health benefits of running as one of their core motivating factors.

“Ultraboost has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience. BOOST and Primeknit (a knitted fabric which brings a sock-like fit to the feet) have created and elevated new industry standards, while Primeblue (a product made out of recycled polyester from plastic) has set a new benchmark of sustainability and adidas LEP is setting new standards of performance,” said Alberto Uncini Manganelli, general manager/senior vice-president, adidas Running, in a release.

“Ultraboost has always been a ‘first,’ a ‘pioneer,’ delighting millions of worldwide users every day, winning their hearts and minds and changing the way they see and feel running,” he added.

The Ultraboost 21 is set for a Philippine launch on Feb. 4 and will retail for P9,500. For more details, visit adidas.com/ultraboost21. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo