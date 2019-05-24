Last hurrah

EVEN AFTER the airing of the last episode of Game of Thrones, it is not quite over yet. Fans have one last Monday morning to spend with their favorite characters thanks to the HBO Original documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which debuts at 9 a.m. on May 27. The documentary delves deep into the challenges of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland. An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, it follows the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather and punishing deadlines.