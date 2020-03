The Office of Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar preps face masks and hygiene kits – soaps, alcohols and sanitizers – for distribution to barangay health workers and barangay health centers and offices in Las Piñas today. Recently, the office of Rep. Villar also distributed food packs to health workers, and hospital and military personnel who are at the frontline of the country’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.