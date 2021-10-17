Largest collection of adidas products to be found in new Brand Center

TAKING its presence in the country to a new level, global brand adidas is set to launch its new Brand Center in Makati City.

Located at a 1,500-square meter area in Glorietta 3, the adidas Brand Center, which will officially open to the public on Friday, Oct. 22, promises an experience “never before seen in retail,” with the store maximizing every corner by housing the country’s largest collection of adidas products and more.

Brand officials said the store is anchored on three pillars, namely, sports, for the athlete; lifestyle and culture, for creators and trendsetters; and sustainability, a key advocacy of adidas.

They also said that the Brand Center is a testament to how adidas views the Philippine market.

“We do believe in the Philippines as a market, and more than that, we believe in physical retail. And when you go here (Brand Center), you can see the level of investment that we placed into this one physical location. This is not an easy project. But we always thought of what this space is all about,” said Anthony Frangos, country manager adidas Philippines, at the Brand Center’s media launch on Oct. 13.

“And to open it during what we hope is the end of a pandemic speaks volumes of how we view the Philippines as a market. We’re here for the long haul,” he added.

Products found in the store are not only confined to the typical sports and lifestyle offering as the collection also includes exclusive gear for golf and trail and outdoors.

Then there is the customer service, with guests are treated to one-on-one service with dedicated in-store specialists and a digital guide with more details about each section that can be accessed via QR codes.

The store also presents an enhanced digital experience, using LEDs that make the most of technology to showcase content exclusive to the store.

Twelve “moment areas,” too, can be found in the store. These are spaces that meld sport and culture and draw on the unique Filipino heritage.

In the fitting areas, there are artworks which were done in partnership with Argao weavers in the Visayas and T’boli women in Mindanao and its Women’s Ramp section is housed in wood slat and finished with locally and hand-made clay disks.

Local artistry is seen throughout the Brand Center, with works by visual artist Kris Abrigo, contemporary art group Aral Cru, and adidas partner Quiccs decorating the store.

Recognizing that everyone has creative potential in them, the Brand Center has installed a “Maker Lab” in the store, which will serve as a space for customization. It will allow consumers to customize their chosen adidas products.

PUSH FOR SUSTAINABILITY

In line with its advocacy for sustainability, adidas will have a “Sustainability Ramp” in the Brand Center, which will serve as the brand’s call to help “End Plastic Waste.”

The ramp, composed of a life-sized digital tunnel with a full wall of curved LED mesh and four large OLED displays, will tackle the issue of marine plastic pollution through an immersive experience for customers, hoping to spark conversations about sustainability, and how everyone has the capability to lead the change.

“With the launch of the Brand Center, it was the perfect timing for us to raise awareness about sustainability. We hope that through this narrative, we are able to inspire everybody visiting our Sustainability Ramp to accept the challenge of ending plastic waste head-on,” said John David Cortez, Manager of Sports Marketing and Brand Communications for adidas Philippines.

To ensure the safety and health of visitors and staff and manage foot traffic, the adidas Brand Center will be asking customers to book their visit in advance. It can be done through adidasbrandcenter.ph.

For more updates, follow adidas Philippines on Facebook and Instagram. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo