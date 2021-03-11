LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs agree to part ways — Popovich

LAMARCUS Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to part ways, with the announcement coming from Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich in his pregame media availability prior to Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star in his sixth season with San Antonio, has missed eight of the Spurs’ past 11 games with a hip injury and then a stomach ailment. The 35-year-old center/forward is in his 15th NBA season, with the first nine in Portland.

Aldridge is still on the Spurs roster. The team said it will use the next two weeks leading up to the March 25 trade deadline to allow Aldridge to “work on some opportunities elsewhere,” according to Popovich. He is in the final year of a contract with a $24-million annual salary.

“We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club,” Popovich said. “When an opportunity arises, that’ll be up to management, his agent and that sort of thing, and we’ll all move forward. — Reuters