The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Tuesday that the detailed engineering design process for the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project Phase 1 will start next month and is expected to be completed after President Rodrigo R. Duterte steps down from office.

The detailed engineering design will be carried out over 15 months until February 2023.

The beginning of the design process is “another significant development in one of the department’s flagship infrastructure projects,” Public Works Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said in a statement.

The project is a road network on the western shore of Laguna de Bay connecting Lower Bicutan, Taguig City and Calamba City, Laguna. The main alignment runs for 37.60 kilometers.

The new road network is expected to provide a faster alternative to motorists traveling south or north. It is also expected to boost the economies of Laguna, Rizal, Quezon and Batangas.

The project will have interchanges in Sucat, Alabang, Tunasan, San Pedro/Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba.

The P135.485-million contract for the detailed engineering design was signed on Nov. 22, the DPWH said.

The department said the parties to the contract are Jovito Santos of Lead Consultant CTI Engineering International Co., Ltd.; Junichiro Minobe of Chodai Co., Ltd.; Takashi Sato of Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd.; and Tenkoh Yoshida of Nippon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. — Arjay L. Balinbin