TEAM Lakay female fighter Jenelyn Olsim returns to ONE Championship action on Friday, taking on a new challenge in the atomweight division.

Ms. Olsim, 24, a natural strawweight, has moved down in weight class to throw her hat for a possible trip to ONE’s women’s atomweight world grand prix.

She will take on American-Vietnamese Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen in “ONE: Battleground III,” airing from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, with the winner advancing to a showdown against Grace “Thai Kitten” Cleveland of the United States in a grand prix alternate bout, part of the historic “Empower” event happening next week.

It is a challenge that Ms. Olsim (4-2) expressed readiness for, with her team backing her every step of the way.

“We have been training hard for this, physically, mentally. I believe I am ready and I know she is also ready. It’s going to be a good show,” she said.

Ms. Olsim is coming off a successful ONE main draw debut in March where she defeated Brazilian Maira Mazar by way of submission (guillotine choke).

In her maiden fight, the Filipina fighter showed her all-around arsenal, punishing her opponent early with power strikes before displaying her submission skills to finish off Ms. Mazar.

“After my first fight in ONE Championship, I became more confident in my ground game. I knew the things that I had to do and if I had the chance to lock in a submission, I should never waver and lock it in,” said the ONE Warrior Series standout.

Against Ms. Nguyen (6-6), a tough challenge awaits, Ms. Olsim recognizes. But she is nonetheless confident of getting the job done.

“Bi is a tough fighter. She has that strong heart and I admire her for that. I have seen her fights and undoubtedly, she has that will power that I have to watch out for. But I believe with the training that we’ve had, I will have an answer for that,” she said.

Adding, “Fans can expect a more technical Jenelyn. I don’t want to predict what the finish will be, but either way, I’m going there with all my heart and I’ll do everything just to get the win; whatever it takes.”

ONE: Battleground III is headlined by the featherweight muay thai battle between Thais Sitthichai and Tawanchai.

It will shown over One Sports beginning 8:30 p.m. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo