Ladies, unite! A pop-up market by women, for women opens at SM

In celebration of Women’s Month, beautiful treats await all women at SM! Get awesome finds while supporting female entrepreneurs with SM’s Women at Work Pop-Up Market happening until March 31 in SM Supermalls nationwide.

Discover women-led brands in fashion, food, beauty and, wellness as SM Supermalls uses its platform to support women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

SM together with the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and UN Women also brings budding women entrepreneurs to showcase their products in select SM malls. Not only do you get to shop new finds, you join others in uplifting women-owned businesses.

This comes after SM and UN Women joined hands to empower women at work. SM marked a milestone as the company becomes the largest homegrown company to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) of the UN Women in the Philippines.

Plus, as a yearly treat for all SM’s women customers, there will also be various deals and promos for women shoppers for the whole month of March! It’s going to be A Beautiful Women’s Month at SM with Women’s Wednesday Sale where shoppers can get up to 50% discount all Wednesdays of March on beauty, fashion, and wellness deals.

To get all the latest updates this Women’s Month, make sure to visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.