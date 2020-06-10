LABx Asia, Babylon to launch COVID-19 assistance app

ANTIBODY rapid test distributor LABx Asia and UK-based digital healthcare application Babylon signed a partnership for the launching of a 24/7 digital healthcare services for coronavirus infection on June 18.

The application will provide remote care for Filipino patients, including a COVID-19 care assistant and access to e-prescribed test kits. It can also check patients’ symptoms, monitor their illness and provide virtual consultation with a doctor if needed.

Hector Thomas Navasero, LABx Asia chairman and chief executive, said the AI telemedicine service provider is available in English and Filipino languages, allowing Filipinos to get free unlimited medical assistance.

The Philippines does not have enough doctors to serve millions of Filipinos but with the partnership, that will change as LABx and Babylon “will bring medical technologies to save lives and empower patients,” he said in a statement.

The tool can provide patients with information on self isolation, minimizing contamination, a symptom checker and live chat with a team at Babylon to discuss concerns on coronavirus, LABx Asia said.

Ali Parsa, chief executive and founder of Babylon, said the tool would allow healthcare workers to focus on other tasks.

“We were founded to help tackle the challenges of accessibility and affordability of healthcare for every person on earth by using technology to increase the reach and impact of healthcare professionals,” Mr. Parsa said.

The combination of our technology and clinical service allows our doctors and nurses to use their time for the most suited tasks, whilst amplifying their expertise for the benefit of all our patients. We stand ready to help our communities in any way we can and in any manner they need,” he added.

LABx Asia is discussing the viability of the application with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and various health maintenance organizations.

The COVID-19 assistant app has been launched in some parts of the United States as well as in the United Kingdom with nearly 4.2 million people registered. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









