Labor Party Philippines on Friday said it would no longer endorse Senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao, Sr.’s presidential bid after he expressed intention to remain with the ruling PDP-Laban.

“The manifestation puts us in a legal bind,” Oscar L. Morado, spokesman of the group also known as Workers’ and Peasants Party said in a statement. “We truly respect Mr. Pacquiao’s decision.”

The PDP-Laban under the Pacquiao faction plans to hold a national assembly on Sept. 19, when they will announce party officials and candidates for the 2022 elections. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan