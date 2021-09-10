SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO FB PAGE

Labor Party Philippines on Friday said it would no longer endorse Senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao, Sr.’s presidential bid after he expressed intention to remain with the ruling PDP-Laban. 

“The manifestation puts us in a legal bind,” Oscar L. Morado, spokesman of the group also known as Workers’ and Peasants Party said in a statement. “We truly respect Mr. Pacquiao’s decision.” 

The PDP-Laban under the Pacquiao faction plans to hold a national assembly on Sept. 19, when they will announce party officials and candidates for the 2022 elections. Alyssa Nicole O. Tan 

