SEVERAL labor groups supporting Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo’s presidential bid next year urged her to give labor leader Jose Sonny G. Matula the last spot in her senatorial slate.

“Being in the opposition is not enough if a candidate is not willing to fight for the people’s agenda,” Center of United and Progressive Workers Deputy Secretary General Joanna Bernice S. Coronacion said in Filipino during an online press conference on Tuesday.

Ms. Coronacion, speaking for the alliance called Labor Leaders for Leni, said Ms. Robredo had earlier accepted their group’s labor agenda, which includes ending contractualization, adopting a national minimum wage, and freedom of association, among others.

“Ms. Robredo’s acceptance and agreement with this agenda further strengthened our support for her, and we believe that understanding between parties involved and achieving this agenda will be easier if workers will have a representative in the senatorial slate of the Leni-Kiko tandem (Ms. Robredo and running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan),” Ms. Coronacion added in Filipino.

Mr. Matula said he presented his five-point labor agenda to Ms. Robredo last week, and that she was supportive of it and is open to more discussions.

If Ms. Robredo chooses another candidate for her 12th senatorial spot, Ms. Coronacion said the alliance will be “saddened” but will still support her.

The group said they have about 350,000 members and, with their family members, is eyeing to swing two million votes for Ms. Robredo next year. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago