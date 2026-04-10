OPPORTUNITIES for career advancement have emerged as the leading incentive for retaining the youngest members of the Philippine workforce, according to a study by global talent solutions firm Robert Walters.

In a statement, Robert Walters said its 2026 Salary Survey showed 52% of Filipino Gen Z professionals cite growth opportunities as the main reason for staying with their current employer.

“Gen Z is not afraid to move quickly if their developmental needs are not met. They view a career as a series of challenging roles rather than a single, long-term commitment,” Gavin Henshaw, country director at Robert Walters Philippines, was quoted as saying.

Gen Z, generally refers to individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s and now roughly aged 14 to 29, makes up a growing share of the workforce.

Robert Walters also noted that the 2026 Salary Survey showed 50% of Filipino companies are already using mentorship and guidance programs to attract Gen Z talent.

It added that 56% of Gen Z professionals prefer a hands-on, transformational approach to mentorship, where leaders actively demonstrate workplace practices. Only 34% favor a more hands-off style.

“To retain this dynamic generation, companies must move beyond mere salary packages and actively invest in tangible growth pathways and leaders who can genuinely inspire their teams,” Mr. Henshaw said.

Across Southeast Asia, 49% of Gen Z employees expect to remain with a company for one to two years, while 32% anticipate staying for three to five years.

In the Philippines, job security and stability remain key considerations, with 78% of Gen Z professionals citing these factors as important in their employment decisions. The study also found that 8% of Gen Z workers discuss their salaries openly, while 26% share compensation details with close colleagues, reflecting a growing awareness of workplace earnings.

“By offering security through transparency, growth through mentorship, autonomy through structured flexibility, and retention through regular milestones, you create an environment where the most mobile generation in history actually chooses to stay,” said Kimberly Liu, chief executive officer of Robert Walters Southeast Asia. — EMPS