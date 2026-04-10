I was interviewed for a director position by the first vice-president (FVP) of a major bank. After asking two questions, he offered me an expensive, sparkling bottle of mineral water from the refrigerator in his room. Instead of asking his secretary, he served the water like a waiter in a fancy restaurant. Was that a part of the hiring process? — Silver Compass.

We’re not sure about the motive of the interviewer. We can only speculate. However, by analyzing the context of your story, it’s possible that the interviewer’s secretary was not at her desk. That’s why the FVP played the part.

If the stakes are high — the importance of a vacated post, the final stage of the interview process, and the rank of the interviewer, it’s possible that you’re being subjected to an unusual hiring technique. But not in the way most people think. It’s not about the mineral water alone, but the way it was served to you.

But still, why did you say the interviewer acted like “a waiter in a fancy restaurant?” In a fine-dining environment, the service of bottled mineral water is treated with the same ceremony as a bottle of fine wine.

If that’s not the case, you might just be imagining that special attention is being given. The truth of the matter is — many candidates, including those in the final stage of the hiring process are not prepared to handle “unscripted human moments,” especially in a job interview where a $40 Perrier was served.

That’s where the applicant’s real personality leaks out. It’s not about the expensive sparkling water. Rather, it’s about you being subjected to subtle observation.

WHAT’S YOUR REACTION?

High-ranking executives form their judgments even from small cues, especially if the applicant is on top of the short list. Offering expensive mineral water in an unusually attentive way can be a deliberate attempt to get a reaction.

How did you respond to the interviewer’s service? How did you acknowledge the effort? Did you appear confused by the gesture? How did you maintain presence and ease?

It could be that the interviewer is checking your sense of entitlement and humility. Do you accept it as a right or courtesy? If you’re applying for a director-level position, it’s possible, they’re not just hiring competence, but also checking your behavior using a “microscope.”

OTHER UNUSUAL HIRING TECHNIQUES

If you’re part of the short list (top two candidates) and you’re on the final stage of the process, some high-ranking interviewers would even go to the extent of giving you the opportunity to prove your worth. Instead of asking questions, they would resort to the following:

One, giving real work tests. Instead of asking ho-hum interview questions, expect certain interviewers to give you an on-the-spot actual performance on the job. This includes writing a real marketing strategy, solving an actual business problem, or handling an irate client call.

Two, hosting a “lunch interview” test. This is done to test how you treat the restaurant wait staff, observing your table manners, the kind (and the price) of food and beverage that you ordered, or whether you are focused on your meal rather than the interview questions.

Three, handling a panel stress interview. This requires about three to four people asking questions that would make you uncomfortable. They may ask absurd or confrontational questions. If not, one or two interviewers may create a situation that would force you to decide on whose side you are. The goal is to determine your emotional control and resilience.

Four, checking the applicant’s behavior. Some organizations do this by secretly evaluating shortlisted candidates even before an interview starts. How did an applicant behave while waiting at the reception? What is feedback from a receptionist or security guard? Did the applicant bother to engage them with casual, small talk?

Five, conducting a reverse job interview. Instead of an employer asking questions, an applicant is allowed (sometimes coerced) to conduct the interview. The questions would revolve around the following: What would you change here? What sort of questions do you have for our management style? Are you brave enough to challenge a stupid policy?

The list above is incomplete. Expect more than usual. In general, however, unusual hiring techniques would force you to answer at least three basic questions: Who are you in your current job? How is your relationship with people? And why are you here?

The more creative you are, the better, because every job interview gives you the risk of being biased, being tricked by a prospective employer, or being given false signals.

Smart employers test all shortlisted candidates in the same manner, with very few adjustments. They don’t rely on rehearsed interview answers. Instead, they combine structured or stress interviews, real work tests, behavioral assessments, among others. In job interviews by top bankers, even a bottle of water can become a risk management tool.

Consult Rey Elbo for his free insights on people management. Send your workplace questions to elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or https://reyelbo.com.