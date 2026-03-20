I have a scheduled final job interview with my prospective boss, a factory vice-president. It’s the first time I will be exploring other avenues after spending close to 15 years with my current job as manager. What are the signs I might be in for a positive long-term relationship? Please advise. — Red Lantern.

You know the drill. Job applicants must walk into an interview while showing their best. You must be punctual, well-prepared, energized, and with a positive aura. But here’s the twist. What if the prospective employer can’t do the same thing?

If an interviewer shows bad habits during the first 30 minutes of your scheduled encounter, then consider it a preview of coming attractions. Consider it a double whammy if that interviewer holds a high-ranking position.

It’s like watching a superstar in a movie trailer. If it’s bad, then expect the full film to be a disaster.

Job interviews are not just evaluations of candidates; they’re the stage for showing off the good things about one’s organization. While red flags could emerge in any frontline interviewer, your focus should be on the decision maker, especially your prospective boss.

This is one lesson for professionals. They must see to it that their interaction with applicants shapes the employer’s brand. If they can’t get through without showing an interview meeting with basic courtesy, imagine how they might handle career pathing, performance reviews, internal conflicts, or strategic decisions in the future.

RED FLAGS

Trust what you see. Let’s break this down into specific warning signs you should watch for. First impressions in this context are not misleading. They can reveal much of what you can expect from them.

Therefore, observe their acts and omissions the moment you enter their workplace. Here are some of the red flags interviewers display that tell you the company may not deserve you:

One, the interviewer arrives late. And doesn’t apologize. Punctuality is one simple test of professionalism. If an interviewer walks in more than 10 minutes late and acts as if it’s not a big deal, then you’ve been given an early glimpse of their culture and management style.

Two, they badmouth other people. A dynamic leader lifts people up. A lousy one brings others down, especially those who are no longer around to defend themselves. If the interviewer spends time airing their dirty laundry, it reflects more negatively about themselves than of other people.

Three, they brag about an unpopular culture. When you hear them talking about “doing overtime work without pay,” be wary. In a positive workplace, people talk about collaboration, support, and psychological safety. In unhealthy workplaces, unpaid overtime is often disguised as teamwork.

Four, they ask questions that are already clear in your CV. A prepared interviewer studies your background carefully. A bad interviewer shows they are incapable of asking intelligent questions. That means you’re not being evaluated for your potential and strengths.

Five, they ask inappropriate or illegal questions. There are some questions that deserve only a polite smile. These questions include: When are you planning to get married? Do you live with your boyfriend or girlfriend? How many kids do you plan to have?

Six, they rush the interview for an “important” meeting. If the interview is completed in ten minutes or less, then don’t bother trying to find out about your chances. Either they’ve already chosen someone, or they don’t care enough to properly evaluate candidates.

Seven, they give unclear answers to your questions. The best candidate always asks smart questions. If the interviewer dodges your inquiries about workload, expectations, career paths, or turnover, it’s a sign they’re hiding something.

Eight, they oversell the job. Watch out for these key phrases: “several opportunities” and “dynamic workforce.” When you hear those, ask: “How? What’s the reason for this vacancy?” When a job is truly great, it sells itself.

Nine, they keep checking their phone or laptop. An interviewer who can’t stop checking the phone during the interview is saying: “You’re not important.” Full attention is respect. If you can’t have it during a conversation, you can’t have it on the job.

Ten, they pressure you to accept immediately. Good employers allow you to think. Bad employers rush you with statements like: “Let us know by tomorrow. We have other applicants waiting.” This may suggest urgency due to high turnover or poor planning.

REVERSE INTERVIEW

Try reverse interview questions. Flip the script by vetting the company’s culture, professionalism, and stability. Ask permission if you can ask questions which they should accept. Then proceed with killer questions like the following:

What happened to the previous occupant of this job? What does success look like in this role after six months? How does your department handle mistakes? What’s the most common reason people leave this company? How do you support professional development and learning?

Can you describe the last time the team celebrated a win? How is feedback typically delivered here? If there’s one thing you would like to change in this organization, then what is it?

When you’re seeking job opportunities elsewhere, remember that you’re not just being interviewed for the job. Rather, you must seek to interview them to discover if they’re worth your talent. After all, you’re leaving your current employ of 15 years.

Bad interviewers are easy to detect. They will show the signs in an instant. Again, if the movie trailer looks bad, don’t wait for the full movie. There are better employers somewhere. Save your talent for the ones who deserve it.

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