There are individuals and teams that continue to create unwanted ideas that border on folly as if they’re testing management sincerity. Exactly how do we manage ideas without making them feel we are too harsh in declining their work? — Quiet Fox.

First rule of the game? Don’t use unkind words, even if you’ve just received costly to implement or impractical suggestions. It’s difficult, but there’s always a way of deciding on each and every case by following certain guidelines that you’ve formulated when you started promoting, soliciting and receiving ideas.

If not, it’s not too late for you to adjust, change or even create new rules.

In today’s fast-paced business world, many dynamic organizations rely heavily on employee creativity and initiative. Chief executive officers know their managers can’t do it alone. The solution depends much on the active contribution of an army of employee problem solvers.

Linus Pauling (1901-1994), one of the greatest scientists of the 20th century, said: “The best way to have a good idea is to have a lot of ideas.” In other words, quantity precedes quality. That also means tolerating silly ideas under certain limitations.

For people managers, the challenge is delicate: how can you reject ideas without discouraging future contributions or creating resentment among employees?

BALANCING ACT

You have to do it with a mix of empathy, transparency and strategic communication. Rejecting an idea need not be a negative experience. When handled correctly, it can strengthen trust, motivate employees to keep contributing and foster a culture of collaboration. Here are some key strategies to achieve that balancing act:

One, make the process easy for the workers. How easy it is for an employee to submit an idea? Can it be done on a piece of paper or via e-mail with a brief explanation, that could be understood in less than five minutes? How about using a QR code or any internally developed app?

​Two, pass the screening process to a triage. This alone insulates top management from harm. Acknowledge receipt within 24 hours. Authorize a three-person small management committee composed of a leader, supervisor and manager for each department. Let them do the cost-benefit analysis as many, ordinary workers aren’t skilled on it.

Three, separate the idea from the employees. Reject the bad idea from the contributor. However, be respectful. Regardless of your industry, be like Toyota that has the ideal, long-term two pillars of “Continuous Improvement” and “Respect for People,” which can’t be separated from one another.

Four, give credit and ownership to the right worker. The sponsor is the worker who’s doing the task every day and is undoubtedly the closest person to the issues. They know how to make things easy for them without sacrificing product quality and quantity. They must be allowed to witness the experimental process, with the help of their leaders, acting as coaches.

Five, implement right away after a successful pilot test. This applies if the idea requires zero, if not minimal investment. If you’re confident, do a company-wide rollout with the condition that it’s for further evaluation. If successful, write the standard operating procedure and circulate it with other stakeholders.

Six, be clear and specific about the rejection. Vague rejections are breeding grounds for confusion and disappointments. By simply saying, “That won’t work” at the outset leaves employees feeling dismissed and undervalued. Instead, explain why the idea cannot be implemented at that time.

Or you may say, “the idea is sound, but at this stage the cost outweighs the benefit.” Also, you may rethink the process to salvage something from an employee’s idea. At times, even weak ideas often contain a usable fragment.

POSITIVE CULTURE

The setting of your feedback can greatly influence how it’s received. For ideas that may be sensitive or disappointing, a private conversation is often the best option. This prevents embarrassment, protects morale and reinforces trust. Public rejections, especially in team meetings, can unintentionally discourage participation and generate resentment.

After rejecting an idea, it’s essential to reinforce a positive culture of idea-sharing. Make it clear that the employee’s contributions are valued and that future suggestions are welcome.

A simple statement like: “Even if this particular idea won’t move forward, I really value your perspective. Please continue bringing ideas to the table.”

Communication is not just about words. Tone, body language and facial expressions play a crucial role in how a message is received. Leaders should maintain a calm, neutral tone and avoid defensive or dismissive gestures. A sincere, approachable demeanor communicates respect and keeps the interaction constructive.

Finally, maintain a record of rejected and submitted ideas for future use. It demonstrates organizational commitment to innovation. Employees can see that their contributions are acknowledged and tracked, rather than discarded.

Lastly, if management only listens to “perfect” ideas, it will never hear the good ones.

Here’s wishing you fewer resolutions and better direction this New Year.

Consult Rey Elbo for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed, if requested.