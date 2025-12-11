I’m a human resource (HR) manager with 15 years of work experience under several companies. I would like to join the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) hoping to become a member of its Board of Trustees and expand my professional network. Please help me make my case for joining to our chief executive officer (CEO). — Pepper Pickle.

When seeking top management approval, don’t even mention that you’re interested in expanding your professional network. Why? And who cares? Certainly not the CEOs who might think you’re telling a white lie. Besides, networking is a given. Many HR managers volunteer for PMAP or other similar organizations to cultivate professional relations.

But, let’s admit it. The elephant in the room is that PMAP is also an informal job market. This is known to many CEOs.

Personally, I know of many HR executives who secured high-paying jobs after years of doing volunteer work for PMAP, providing a platform to showcase their leadership skills in membership meetings, seminars, and conferences.

Many of them receive job offers even if they’re not looking.

That’s one reason why membership in PMAP is often met with suspicion by some CEOs. Their most common argument is that volunteering will take precious time away from work. They also wonder — “What’s in it for the company?”

Here’s the truth. Allowing HR executives to take leadership roles in PMAP is a strategic investment for organizations because it pays back in influence, intelligence, innovation, and reputation.

EIGHT REASONS

Now, let’s explore the key reasons why CEOs should not only allow — but actively support — their HR managers who would want to serve as PMAP volunteer-leaders, which requires a modest investment, starting with the payment of membership fees. Therefore, weigh the investment with what your organization can get in return:

One, it puts the company in the spotlight. Industry associations are where standards, best practices, and strategic directions are shaped long before they reach government agencies or mainstream discussion.

A company that allows its executives to be in the PMAP leadership circle is not just observing change — it is influencing it, especially when it comes to industry best practices.

Two, it promotes the company’s brand. In business, trust and reputation are currency. When your executive is visible in association meetings, forums, conferences, and working groups, your organization gains recognition.

This positions the company as a major contributor to industry development rather than a passive player merely riding the wave and reacting when the time comes.

Three, it creates networks that money can’t buy. An association leadership role opens doors to people who would otherwise be several layers beyond reach, like other CEOs, policymakers, global experts, and innovators.

These connections are not just names on business cards; they are potential partners, advisors, collaborators, and sources of crucial information.

Four, it’s a front row seat to industry trends. When your executive belongs to the PMAP inner circle, the company gains intelligence on regulatory shifts, emerging threats, breakthrough technologies, and competitor moves.

This is strategic insight at no extra cost. Think of it as having a radar system that spots storms before they appear in the forecast.

Five, it enhances capability. Serving in a volunteer leadership role enhances a person’s strategic thinking, communication, negotiation and consensus-building skills, and people management.

In effect, they become sharper, stronger, more agile leaders. And who benefits from that? The employer.

Six, it aligns with ESG and CSR expectations. In the era of environmental, social, governance and socially responsible leadership, companies are increasingly evaluated on their contributions to society — not just profits.

Supporting employees who volunteer for industry organizations demonstrates a commitment to the broader ecosystem of business.

Seven, it encourages lifelong learning. When HR managers know that management supports external leadership roles, it tells them the organization values initiative, openness, and continuous learning. This boosts morale, loyalty, and long-term engagement.

It creates a positive ripple effect: other employees start participating in professional communities, attending learning events, and broadening their horizons.

Eight, it’s a low-cost, high-return investment. Some CEOs hesitate because they fear such roles may consume employee hours. Yet in practice, association duties often complement work responsibilities rather than compete with them.

Meetings are scheduled, time can be managed, and the exposure often accelerates — not slows down professional growth.

The bottom line? Supporting executives who want to serve as volunteers in industry associations should not be seen as a favor for the CEO to grant. It’s a strategic decision that amplifies influence, strengthens reputation, builds networks, and positions the company at the forefront of industry development.

In other words, when CEOs allow their HR executives to lead beyond their walls, the company grows beyond its limits.

Consult REY ELBO for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed, if requested.