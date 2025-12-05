Our chief executive officer (CEO) wants to toughen the penalties in the Code of Conduct. This is due to the increasing number of employee absences without official leave, tardiness, insubordination, and in some cases theft. He instructed me to hire a consultant to revise the code. Is this the right approach? — Velvet Vicky.

A company’s Code of Conduct is the corporate equivalent of traffic rules. It must be clear, simple, and updated as it is designed to prevent collisions, confusion, and chaos. In practice, however, some Codes look like they were last updated when people still used dial-up internet and Nokia ringtones.

Worse, some employees only read it once — on their first day — before signing the acknowledgment form like they’re accepting terms and conditions for a new app.

But wait. If your Code is less than five years old, your first priority is to upgrade the leadership capabilities of your line executives because people problems rarely come from written policies alone.

The real issues stem from ineffective leadership, inconsistent enforcement, poor communication, or a weak workplace culture. Updating the Code may look like action, but it doesn’t guarantee meaningful change.

Moreover, revising it is time-consuming. It requires interviews of key line leaders and some employees, back-and-forth management consultation, multiple drafting, reviews, and approvals.

On top of that, hiring a management consultant can be expensive, and some consultants merely recycle templates or copy other companies’ standards without tailoring them to your organization’s unique context. Or else they would simply use AI to make their work easy and faster, but not necessarily better.

If that happens, you end up with a “cut-and-paste” policy that doesn’t reflect your culture, risks, or priorities. Instead of solving problems, it may create confusion, compliance gaps, and employee resistance. In short, blindly revising the Code — especially with generic external input can put the organization in a worse situation than before.

If you’re unsure whether your organization’s Code deserves a refresh, then think again. One logical approach is to train or retrain your line executives to make them effective leaders.

10 PRINCIPLES

Revising the Code may look elegant in a binder, but it rarely fixes real workplace problems. The smarter move is to strengthen your line executives’ leadership capabilities. Most organizational issues stem from weak judgment, poor communication, and inconsistent enforcement — all behavioral gaps that no rewritten policy will magically cure.

Strong leaders prevent violations before they happen, interpret gray areas wisely, and resolve conflicts long before they turn into disciplinary issues. Employees follow good leaders, not paragraphs, which means culture rises or falls based on the day-to-day actions of line executives, not the thickness of your manual.

Better leadership also saves money with the following principles:

One, leaders implement the Code — the Code doesn’t implement itself. Policies look good on paper, but their real power depends on leaders with the help of Human Resources (HR) which can interpret and enforce them with objectivity and wisdom.

Two, leadership issues are behavioral — not procedural. Most workplace problems come from poor judgment, weak communication, or inconsistency, not from outdated rules. Training leaders fixes the root cause.

Three, better leaders prevent violations before they happen. A competent team leader, supervisor or manager can spot issues early, clarify expectations, and coach employees — reducing the need for disciplinary action.

Four, a revised Code doesn’t change culture — better leaders do. Culture is shaped by daily behavior. If leaders don’t model integrity, no amount of rewriting will motivate employees to follow the rules.

Five, employees follow people, not paragraphs. Workers observe their leaders’ actions more than they read manuals. Strong leadership encourages natural compliance in a compelling, positive way.

Six, training is more cost-effective and sustainable. There’s no assurance that external consultants, even if they’re the most expensive, can deliver the best result. Instead, building leadership capability yields long-term RoI.

Seven, good leaders interpret gray areas better than any policy. That’s because of their experience. Besides, not every situation can be covered in a handbook. Skilled leaders make sound decisions even in ambiguous scenarios.

Eight, strong leadership reduces conflict and complaints. Most grievances come from poor handling, not poor documentation. Imagine toxic managers who alienate people. Leaders with empathy and skill prevent issues early.

Nine, leadership development builds accountability. Well-trained line executives take responsibility instead of hiding behind policy wording or point to HR as the one primarily responsible.

Ten, employees feel valued when leadership skills improve. And not when rules multiply. Rule-heavy environments feel controlling. Skilled leaders create trust and engagement even in the most difficult circumstances.

In conclusion, when leadership behavior drifts from what’s written in the Code, employees naturally follow what they observe. Therefore, a Code of Conduct should reflect — and reinforce — real-world behavior. Don’t rush to rewrite the Code. Fix the leaders first. A well-crafted policy guides behavior, but a well-trained leader transforms it.

