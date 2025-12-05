KNAUF GYPSUM Philippines, Inc. and the Department of Social Welfare and Development said they formalized a partnership aimed at expanding skills training and livelihood opportunities for construction workers in Calabarzon.

In a joint statement, the two sides cited the authority of Republic Act 11310, or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act, which makes human-capital development a part of the government’s poverty-reduction strategy. The agreement was signed at the Knauf Training Academy in Quezon City.

Mark Dewey Sergio, managing director of Knauf Philippines, said the initiative will support community-based training for workers with or without prior construction experience.

“Anyone 18 and above who wants to learn and develop a skill can be trained,” Mr. Sergio was quoted as saying in the statement.

The partnership will leverage the Knauf Academy, which has operated since June 2022 and focuses on gypsum board installation and jointing techniques.

The company said nearly 848 workers have completed its programs. Mr. Sergio noted that lightweight construction methods are being emphasized because they offer “flexibility, functionality, and safety” in a tropical and earthquake-prone country.

“We aim to improve the skills of Filipino installers, especially in lightweight construction, to elevate the quality of their work,” Mr. Sergio said. “Second, we want to increase job opportunities. For workers already employed, it’s about gaining new skills that can lead to promotions. For those unemployed, we help them develop the necessary skills and directly connect them with our partner contractors for job placement.”

Knauf said it has also rolled out “K-Trabaho,” a job-matching platform designed to connect academy graduates with contractors seeking skilled labor.

Knauf said it intends to begin with Calabarzon and later expand nationwide, targeting more than 45,000 workers, and plans include additional training centers and mobile training vans to reach remote communities.

Knauf Philippines is part of Germany’s Knauf Group, a family-owned multinational building materials supplier operating in over 90 countries. The Philippine unit said it continues to promote lightweight construction systems through training programs and partnerships to support industry development. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking