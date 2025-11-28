THE average monthly wage of time-rated, full-time workers in the Philippines was P21,544 in 2024, according to the Occupational Wages Survey released by the Philippine Statistics Authority this week.

The survey, covering formal establishments with at least 10 workers, found that the national average basic pay was P20,309, with monthly cash allowances of P1,235.

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) posted the highest average monthly wage of P43,676, followed by Professional, Scientific, and Technical Activities at P36,096, and Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply at P35,188. The Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing sector had the lowest average wage of P14,615. In terms of basic pay, ICT led with P40,931, while Agriculture was at the bottom with P14,191.

Workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) were paid the highest average monthly wage of P29,310, including the highest basic pay at P27,318 and the highest average allowance at P1,992. Calabarzon workers followed with P19,711, and the Central Visayas with P19,084. Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) recorded the lowest wage levels, with an average monthly wage of P11,495 and basic pay of P11,169. Also among the regions, the Cagayan Valley paid out lowest average allowance at P304.

The Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply industry offered the highest average monthly allowance of P4,127, followed by Professional, Scientific, and Technical Activities with P3,543 and ICT P2,745. The Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing sector had the lowest average allowance of P424.

Nationally, female workers earned an average of P22,236, exceeding the P21,009 pay of their male counterparts, resulting in a national gender wage gap of minus 5.8% in favor of women. Eleven of 17 regions also showed higher wages for female workers, with the largest gaps in Davao at minus 16.5%, the Western Visayas at minus 11.7%, and the NCR at minus 10.3%. Some regions, including Calabarzon at 6.3%, Cordillera Administrative Region at 5.7%, and Ilocos at 4.7%, reported higher wages for men.

The highest-paying occupations included aircraft pilots and associate professionals in Air Transport (P137,999), air traffic safety electronics technicians (P131,536), and chemical engineers in the Manufacture of Coke and Refined Petroleum Products (P101,996). Other top roles, such as actuaries, applications programmers, web and multimedia developers, software developers, and industrial engineers, earned between P65,806 and P99,154.

General office clerks averaged P19,721 and elementary occupations P13,506. The NCR reported the highest wages for both groups, while BARMM had the lowest.

Clerks earned most in Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply, ICT, and Administrative and Support Service Activities, while elementary workers earned most in Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply, ICT, and Water Supply; Sewerage, Waste Management, and Remediation Activities. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking