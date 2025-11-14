My long-time worker has turned difficult, absenting himself on critical days, missing out on a routine task that must be delivered every Monday. Due to his frequent absences, I’m forced to do it alone, or with the help of others who must work overtime. I feel he’s trying to sabotage our work. What’s the cure? — Fat Cat.

Some people vanish when the heat is on. You see them all week — laughing, chatting, sipping coffee — until crunch time arrives, and suddenly, they’re “on emergency leave,” “not feeling well,” or “unreachable due to poor signal.” Congratulations! You’ve just met the master of strategic absenteeism.

I was in the same boat before. Three decades back, our department was tasked to produce a print copy of an eight-page bi-weekly newsletter that needed to hit everyone’s desks every first and third Monday of the month. That means all hands on deck on Thursdays and Fridays — editing, proofreading, getting approval, and rushing files to the printer on Saturday.

My assistant, who knows the production cycle better than anyone, used to disappear just when I needed him most. Coincidence? That’s unlikely.

So how do you manage a worker who’s absent not by accident, but by habit and design?

I talked to him about it several times, but he came off convinced I could do it without him. Several weeks after that, he resigned, to my relief. He was eventually replaced by an outsider. Problem solved.

SEVEN-STEP APPROACH

Looking back, if he didn’t resign, I would have resorted to the following measures, with an eye towards demonstrating empathy, holding people accountable, while showing just the right dose of managerial spine:

One, diagnose before you prescribe. Before resorting to any disciplinary action, start with curiosity instead of confrontation. People don’t usually sabotage themselves without reason — though some do it with surprising dedication.

Have a serious, private talk with the employee. Keep it conversational, not confrontational: “I’ve noticed you’re often away on critical days, which are our key production days. What’s going on?” The answer, even if it’s silence, will tell you a lot.

Two, clarify expectations in writing. Make expectations explicit. Ambiguity is the best friend of the underperformer. Say something like: “Since our task must be ready by the first and third Monday, your presence on the last two working days prior is critical.

“Let me know if you have other ideas.” Putting everything in writing eliminates many alibis. It also draws a professional boundary: this isn’t about your feelings — it’s about performance.

Three, document, but don’t dramatize. If the absences continue, document every instance. Record the date, the reason (if any), and the operational impact. This creates a factual trail that protects you from claims of bias. Managers sometimes lose battles not because they’re wrong, but because they failed to keep records.

And they failed to act accordingly. In other words, don’t rely on memory. Memory fades ­— documentation doesn’t.

Four, reassign responsibility strategically. The best way to handle a saboteur is to take away his leverage. Reassign his critical tasks to others, even temporarily, including outsourcing the work outside of the organization. This achieves two things:

It ensures work continuity. Also, it sends a clear message that no one is indispensable.

Five, consult Human Resources (HR). Allow HR to enter the picture. But don’t march in waving frustration. Bring data: attendance logs, written reminders, e-mail summary of your discussions. HR professionals appreciate managers who have done their homework.

Frame the issue as a performance management issue, not a personality conflict. You’re not attacking the person — you’re addressing a behavior that disrupts workflow.

Six, reinforce the culture of dependability. Don’t let one person’s inconsistency and indispensability poison the team’s morale. Praise the reliable ones publicly. Give credit to people who did a lot even if the job is not part of their job description.

Positive reinforcement creates peer pressure — the healthy kind. When dependable employees see that their reliability is noticed, it strengthens the culture.

Seven, be prepared to let go. If all else fails, it may be time to part ways. Repeated absenteeism during critical days is not just a scheduling issue — it’s a trust issue. You can train skills, but you can’t train integrity.

As Peter Drucker warned, “The worst thing you can do for a person who is wrong for the job is to keep him.” Letting go isn’t punishment; it’s protection — for the team, the schedule, and your sanity.

LEADERSHIP TEST

When someone habitually disappears during the busiest days, they’re not just absent physically — they’re absent in spirit. The manager’s role is to convert that absentee into a “non-entity” without him knowing it. Eventually, he will get the message.

In business, deadlines don’t wait for anyone — especially for someone who treats work like a part-time hobby. A manager’s job isn’t just to produce results — it’s to ensure that people show up, literally and figuratively, to make those results happen.

So, when your assistant conveniently hides behind those emergency leaves, remind yourself: this isn’t just a personnel issue. It’s a leadership test.

