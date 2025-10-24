We average 40% compliance on workers taking the annual physical and medical exam. They give various reasons, from being too busy to lack of interest, claiming they’re not feeling any symptoms of ill health. What can we do? — Marvelous Mike.

You’ll be dismayed to learn that many organizations face the same challenge every year. People nod when notified, while others ignore the notice completely.

The reasons behind low participation rates are not limited to task overload or lack of interest. Sometimes it could be fear, inconvenience, or the mistaken belief that they’re healthy.

As part of management, HR’s role isn’t limited to announcing the exam schedule, but to lead the workers in understanding why it matters for their total well-being. It’s not about mere compliance. HR could announce it a hundred times, but without emotional buy-in, attendance will still be lukewarm.

In the Philippines, employers are legally allowed to conduct medical examinations. This mandate is rooted in occupational safety and health regulations. The basic law is Article 162 of the Labor Code, which seeks to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

This alone should prompt team leaders, line supervisors, managers, and HR leaders to play a crucial cultural role: framing the medical exam as a wellness benefit and not just a requirement.

SUBTLE, BUT COMPELLING

A “subtle but compelling” approach means persuading workers without forcing them. It could be done via little nudges, not threats. Instead of lecturing them about compliance, show what’s in it for them: peace of mind, early detection of illness, and reduced hassle in the long run.

Pair practical support with gentle encouragement. Explain that a short checkup today can save them months of stress tomorrow. It’s like reinforcing responsibility without fear, by appealing to their well-being rather than following a legal requirement.

When workers feel cared for instead of being commanded, compliance becomes a choice they want to make, not something they reluctantly agree to. Here are some examples of things to try:

One, management must lead by example. People follow behavior more than instructions. When employees see department heads taking the exam early (and talking about it in a casual, positive way), the impression is clear: “I just finished mine. It was quick process.

“Now, I have peace of mind. I encourage you to take yours too.” Small shift. Big difference.

Two, change the situation from “company benefit” to “personal benefit.”

Compliance sounds like paperwork. Wellness sounds like self-care. When we frame the exam as something done for employees rather than to them, resistance drops.

People aren’t convinced by strict policies. Instead, they are persuaded by their significance to their welfare.

Three, eliminate inconvenience. Participation improves dramatically when the process is short and easy. Some ways to help include having a continuing schedule, having on-site testing when possible, assigning time slots per department, or even making a schedule for birthday celebrants.

The most important approach, however, is allowing them paid half-day time off.

Four, practice social proof, instead of pressure. Employees don’t like being singled out, but they don’t like being left behind either. “80% of our team members have completed theirs. Join the rest!” This fuels positive, bandwagon behavior.

If they feel everyone else is doing it, the hesitation drops.

Five, soften the message with a positive note. Instead of circulating a stiff memo filled with policy reminders, managers should talk to their teams in ordinary, reassuring language.

Something like: “This isn’t about finding who is sick. It’s about keeping everyone well.”

That one sentence can prevent weeks of avoidance.

Six, appeal to individual responsibility. A healthy employee supports not just the company, but their family. Many employees think, “I’m too busy to get checked.” But the real risk is being too busy until something goes wrong.

That simple shift reframes the exam as a responsibility, not an obligation.

Seven, recognize, but do not punish. Some companies mistakenly use threats like withholding medical benefits. This may produce compliance but never commitment. Instead of penalties, recognize participation — even small acknowledgements work.

One example is by recognizing the department with the highest compliance. This reflects on the positive image of the concerned head.

CULTURE OF SELF-CARE

Employees resist because of stiff regulations and unwarranted management action. Management frontliners and HR leaders should address these issues. Your job is not to push people toward the clinic; your job is to help them choose it for themselves.

When participation is seen as healthy empowerment, not bureaucracy, compliance rises naturally. Convincing employees to join the annual exam isn’t about enforcing a rule. It’s about promoting a culture of self-care inside the workplace.

When leaders show sincerity, convenience is provided, and the purpose is well-communicated, people participate not out of fear, but out of taking responsibility for their health. At the end of the day, compliance is temporary, but wellness is long-term.

