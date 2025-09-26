ONLINE LEARNING platform Coursera said its new Skills Track program is designed to help provide credentials to workers that will be instrumental in building their careers.

“Companies are deploying new technology faster than their people can keep pace, and they need learning solutions that are adaptive and personalized,” Coursera Chief Executive Officer Greg Hart said in a statement.

Skills Track offers credential-earning courses where student progress is assessed by industry experts from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services as well as academics from Yale and Stanford.

“Learners make progress toward credentials based on real-world assessments, providing motivation and proof that skills are not only learned but also demonstrated,” Coursera said.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) found that around 68% of Philippine employers identified skills gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation.

The report added that Philippine employers expect nearly three in 10 workers to be upskilled and redeployed to new roles.

By 2030, the WEF expects the most in-demand skills globally will include AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, technological literacy, creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, and curiosity and lifelong learning.

The four Skills Tracks offered by Coursera are Software and Product, IT, Data, and GenAI.

“Each Skills Track offers a structured learning experience that clearly defines the critical skills and courses employees need at each role and experience level,” it said.

“The solution integrates expert content, hands-on practice, and skills verification, enabling employees to apply new skills immediately and drive measurable business outcomes faster,” it added.

Coursera plans to roll out additional Skill Tracks and enhanced features in the coming months, including skill diagnostics to guide learners at the appropriate level and verified skills paths with performance-based evaluations to provide credentials that reflect practical, job-ready expertise.

“It’s a major step towards helping learners master the right skills to grow their careers,” Mr. Hart said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez