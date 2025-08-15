THE PHILIPPINES is looking to strengthen seafarer protections by signing new labor agreements with Liberia, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Liberia is a strategic gateway to West Africa and holds a potential labor market and is of maritime importance,” the DMW said in a statement.

“Many Filipino seafarers are also employed on Liberia-flagged vessels passing through the Monrovia, which serves as a critical safe anchorage and boarding point for the deployment of Filipino seafarers on voyages across international waters,” it added.

The DMW said the Philippines is open to exploring areas of cooperation in ensuring safe and ethical migration, following a meeting between Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Liberia Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. and Maritime Authority Deputy Commissioner John F. Harvey.

The DMW added that improved labor relations with Liberia would improve work standards for seafarers serving on Liberia-flagged vessels.

“Enhanced cooperation with Liberia ensures improved labor protection, adherence to international maritime labor standards, and effective welfare support, safeguarding a significant segment of the Philippines’ overseas workforce,” it said.

It added that for land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), a potential bilateral labor agreement would promote better recruitment and labor practices.

“The bilateral agreement with Liberia will be a foundation to promote fair recruitment practices, labor rights, and access to welfare services within Liberia’s broader labor market,” the DMW said.

About 300 OFWs currently work in Liberia in the services, healthcare, and private enterprises sector. Its maritime industry, on the other hand, employs more than a thousand Filipino seafarers.

Additionally, Monrovia is a crucial boarding and anchoring location for seafarers traveling through international waters. — Adrian H. Halili