UNIONS at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) filed a notice of strike on Thursday with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) following fourth months of collective bargaining.

“This decision comes after UA&P Management failed to provide the unions any non-negotiable concessions for mediation to continue,” the University of Asia and the Pacific Union of Faculty Members (UA&PUFM) and University of Asia and the Pacific Union of Allied Employees (UA&PUAE) said in a statement.

UA&P was contacted by e-mail for comment but had not replied at the deadline.

UA&PUFM President Ferdinand D. Delos Reyes said that collective bargaining began in May but the university had not addressed key points of negotiation like salaries and benefits.

“They were no longer giving in to our demands. So, basically, we said that there’s no point proceeding with CBA negotiations,” Mr. Delos Reyes said by telephone.

Mr. Delos Reyes said the deadlock centered on seven priority economic provisions and the suspension of a policy requiring faculty to work onsite for 5.5 days each week.

The unions said that the announcement of a full onsite work schedule added to the economic burden on employees.

He said university workers have been seeking upgrades to salary and a promotion system in line with industry standards.

“We’re also of course asking for improvements in terms of our fringe benefits. Part of what we’re proposing is an expansion of our HMO coverage to also include our dependents. We’re also asking for improvements in terms of our rice allowance,” Mr. Delos Reyes said.

According to the Labor Code, a strike arising from a collective bargaining deadlock may take place 30 days following the filing of notice and following a strike approved by an absolute majority of union members. The actual strike may occur seven days after notifying DoLE’s National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

“We had a bargaining deadlock around June. And then after that, just to exhaust all our remedies, we filed a petition for preventive mediation where we appeared before a DoLE mediator,” he added.

The unions said that they remain open to resuming talks once they receive a “genuine counteroffer” on their priority issues and the suspension of the University’s onsite work policy. — Adrian H. Halili