A LABOR UNION is urging the government to protect and support workers affected by the rehabilitation of Metro Manila’s busiest highway.

“The DoTr (Department of Transportation) has outlined a few alternatives. But they’ve failed to provide any assurance that things won’t get harder for workers over the next two years,” Joanna Bernice S. Coronacion, deputy secretary general of the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) said in a statement.

Ms. Coronacion said the rehabilitation project will impact workers who use Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) daily. “For millions of workers already enduring long, exhausting commutes, this will make a bad situation even worse,” she added.

The government is set to invest P8.1 billion in rehabilitating EDSA starting June 13. The road is used by an average of 437,000 vehicles daily.

“We call on the government to convene an emergency summit — now. Bring all stakeholders to the table. Open the plans. Listen to commuters, workers, and communities,” she added.

She added that the government and those affected by the roadworks need to agree on a comprehensive response, including smart traffic management and expanded and reliable public transportation.

The plan should also incorporate flexible work arrangements to give workers options during the rehabilitation.

The Department of Labor and Employment has urged companies to adopt work-from-home schemes to avert potential gridlock while the roadworks are ongoing.

“Workers and commuters are not collateral damage. They are the heart of this city. They deserve respect, dignity, and a voice in the decisions that shape their daily lives,” Ms. Coronacion said.

SENTRO is also pushing for a high-capacity busway with proper pedestrian access to train stations and 3.5-meter-wide, tree-lined and shaded sidewalks.

“If the goal is a livable, inclusive Metro Manila, then EDSA must be rebuilt with the people in mind,” she added.

The rehabilitation project is expected to run for two years and will be the road’s first major upgrade since the 1980s. — Adrian H. Halili