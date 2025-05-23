THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said on Thursday that it signed a deal with the National Book Store (NBS) Group to provide temporary employment to marginalized youth.

In a statement, DoLE said the Memorandum of Agreement with the NBS Group intends to benefit temporary employment for poor students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced workers.

It added that beneficiaries of its Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) can use their temporary stints with the book retailer for work experience.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said the program will harness “the power of education and real-world experience in transforming the lives of those who are less fortunate and need most this time this type of support and assistance.”

The SPES program is active during school breaks to augment family income and aim to provide participants with continuity of education.

Under the program, DoLE will ensure the payment of 40% of SPES beneficiary wages, while the NBS Group will pay the remaining 60%.

“SPES beneficiaries are matched with private sector partners and receive wages based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili