We in the human resource (HR) profession think hiring must be based on an objective process. However, sometimes, we can’t do it, like when a chief executive officer (CEO) “forces” us to hire someone without passing through an established evaluation system. How do we handle the situation? — White Linen.

There is no known cure for the allure of subjectivity, except for objectivity when an individual or an organization must follow established rules and procedures to counter the so-called “invisible hands.” As Scottish philosopher Adam Smith (1723-1790) said, the “invisible hands” are deeply woven into the fabric of our society.

Usually, we encounter this happening in a small, family business. So, what can you do?

It depends much on the specific job of this case, the rank and job title, and the reporting responsibility of the person being recommended.

You can’t do much if the job requires unparalleled trust and confidence by the CEO in the person who is about to be hired. It’s their prerogative to hire anyone whom they can trust, like an executive secretary, administrative assistant, bookkeeper, or accountant, among other related jobs.

The issue could become complex, say when the CEO insists on hiring a college undergraduate for a job that requires someone with a bachelor’s degree or with at least three years of corporate experience.

MANAGING THE SITUATION

My solution to this is to view all circumstances in their proper context. For example, when the CEO is being constrained by a “friendly request” from an official of a government regulatory agency or an elected official within the local government unit. If that happens, you have to manage the situation with professionalism, cold neutrality, and the highest form of diplomacy:

One, write a formal letter to the job applicant. Depending on the nature of each job, the letter must be signed by the highest-ranking HR official and the CEO. Emphasize the company’s objective process that if violated may result in an unfair situation and bad precedent. Use courteous language.

Two, document and observe the objective hiring process. Refer to the organization’s policies on objectivity, and commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion, if not integrity. Stay neutral. Explain that the process is by established criteria that if violated would result in an ethical breach with stockholders or other stakeholders, including a labor union.

Three, suggest an off-the-grid alternative process. If it has become difficult to decline such a job application, arrange for the involvement of other department heads or other executive panel for a regular post. If not, offer a time-based project employment contract that may not exceed six months.

Four, recommend the job applicant to the company’s affiliates. If not, pass it on to a manpower agency or employment cooperative if the job is for a non-management position. It’s an easy and fast-track approach, assuming that the applicant is not the snobbish type.

Five, assess its legal implication. Seek the advice of lawyers if there’s a possible breach of equal employment laws or a potential legal issue on nepotism or employment discrimination that could be filed by current employees or the union who may cry foul about the process.

Six, conduct a background investigation. If you can’t decline the application, the least that you can do is for the applicant to undergo a “strict” background check. Require them to submit the established pre-employment documents, including a clearance from the court of law, police, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

STAYING DISCREET

The HR department cannot disobey the CEO. However, HR can solve this issue without lifting a finger by emphasizing in so many discreet ways the need to uphold organizational integrity. HR can do this by sending an e-mail with a respectful tone to the CEO about the situation and the organizational predicament.

Reinforce that HR’s actions are objective and process driven. If it is done properly, the CEO may no longer force the issue given HR’s concerns. But again, let the CEO decide on the alternative options depending on the nature of the job being offered and the personality of a government official who is making the recommendation.

