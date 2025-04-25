It took us almost eight months to hire a manager with unique experience and talent. Now that he has accepted the job, how do we make the onboarding experience pleasant for him? — Blue Sky

​An organization is only as good as the people it hires and retains. This principle applies to all types of positions. While I can understand the difficulties in pirating first-rate candidates from other organizations, it does not justify giving that person special treatment, in the hope of perfecting a professional work relationship.

​You may offer a new manager the red-carpet treatment, but what matters is the long-term relationship. If you think you can retain your best catch, do it, if only to show that you are a professional organization that can manage all types of people.

It’s only a matter of time before you realize that any approach you take will not work the moment you breach an employment agreement, even in minor details. I have some experience in this. I once accepted a job without knowing that I was expected to purge an employees’ union, which is illegal. I came to believe I was being treated as a sacrificial lamb. My experience was complicated by a difficult employee in my department who absented himself on a regular basis, without ever being disciplined.

That was a painful lesson. This taught me that a new job opportunity is not just about money or status. It is far more important that your personal values align with those of a prospective employer.

ONBOARDING

Don’t rush to hire this special candidate. Find ways to discover if there is alignment of the candidate’s values with those of the organization. What does the candidate truly care about? Does he value autonomy? How about creativity? Is the person driven by recognition, purpose, and learning experience? How about challenges?

​Before making a job offer, ask the candidate to take an online test to assess his personal values. Use the same platform for all candidates in the shortlist. Then, make a decision. Now, that you’ve selected your number one choice, arrange to do the following in this order:

​One, arrange pre-onboarding activities. Several days before the new hire’s starting date, send a welcome e-mail to include basic information like starting time, dress code, and other related information. Ensure that all IT set-ups are done and ready on Day One. This includes the issuance of a laptop computer, mobile phone, and identification access card.

​Use digital tools to complete the basic forms involving social security, family status, and related information. This frees up the new hire’s time for important matters.

​Two, customize the onboarding experience. Have a standard template for all newly hired candidates, regardless of their position or the difficulties in finding them due to their expertise. However, if necessary, small changes may be made depending on the circumstances.

For example, a newly hired vice-president needs to be given a formal introduction to other vice-presidents and other senior officials. This can be done with a one-hour snack party. The objective is to help the special and regular newly hired to feel welcome and supported.

Three, assign an individual buddy to the new hires. This is similar to the senpai-kohai (senior-junior) work relationship in Japanese management. The buddy system does not require the participation of the new hire’s immediate boss, but other senior workers or executives to help the juniors navigate the intricacies of company culture.

Four, include the new hires in leadership meetings, if appropriate. This allows the new hires to be immediately plugged into all activities. Solicit their opinions, contrary views, or recommendations. This experience can make the new hires feel valued and recognized.

​Five, provide other administrative support. This includes giving relocation assistance during the transition. Other assistance can include giving new hires copies of the code of conduct, employment contract, back issues of the company newsletter, and other such documents.

​Six, announce the appointment in public. The announcement should include a brief bio-sketch and their photo posted on the intranet or company bulletin boards. Depending on the position, a full-length article may be included for publication in the company newsletter.

POLICY

​Recruitment is a strategic activity. Finding the best people that align with the company’s culture is always a challenge and an opportunity. Do not approach this activity without planning.

​The key is to build a pool of talent and update the records beforehand. You must be guided by a formal recruitment policy that addresses the organization’s mission, vision, and value statements. While hiring from within is often preferable, you must weigh the actual situation when considering hiring from outside the organization.

