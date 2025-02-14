By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

GENERATION Z — the cohort born between 1997 to 2012 — must harness its digital fluency to stay competitive in the job market as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation become more critical in many, JobSteet by SEEK said.

The company’s head of marketing, Henry Jose C. Yusingco, said technological competence alongside soft skills will be key to securing employment, especially for Gen Z workers who are the products of pandemic-era education.

He told BusinessWorld that many Gen Z workers struggle with adapting to the workplace despite growing up with technology.

Studies have highlighted communication challenges, and Mr. Yusingco confirmed that employers often perceive Gen Z workers as less equipped for professional environments.

“Companies still prioritize experience for entry-level roles, making it difficult for fresh graduates to find jobs,” he said.

However, he also noted that progressive employers are shifting mindsets.

JobStreet by SEEK, for example, is working with companies to adjust hiring practices and recognize Gen Z’s strengths in digital fluency and adaptability.

“Employers must rethink job requirements to ensure Gen Z has opportunities to thrive,” he said.

TALENT RETENTION

Retention remains a key concern for companies. A JobStreet study last month found that salary remains the biggest factor in job satisfaction, followed by work-life balance and career growth opportunities.

Gen Zs are particular about purpose-driven work and flexibility. Companies offering hybrid setups and clear career paths are more likely to retain young talent, the study added.

“Gen Zs are really inevitable, and they’re really creative. As long as you give them purpose and something that they look forward to, they can really be of great help to the company,” Mr. Yusingco said.

Progressive companies are now introducing benefits beyond salary, including additional leave and career development programs, he noted.

To further improve their employability, Mr. Yusingco urged Gen Z workers to engage in gig or part-time work to expand their experience even before graduating from school.

As AI and automation transform industries, Gen Z workers must continuously adapt.

“The future of work isn’t just about finding a job — it’s about finding the right match that aligns with skills, passions, and market demands,” Mr. Yusingco noted.