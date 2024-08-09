THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said underemployment remains a concern even with the decline in joblessness, after jobholders who said they are seeking more work rose to 12.1% in June from 9.9% in May.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said in a statement on Thursday that the rise in underemployment was due to “seasonal factors,” without elaborating.

DoLE is working with the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council, chaired by the National Economic and Development Authority, to implement the national employment masterplan.

“Through strategic partnerships with the private sector and targeted interventions, we aim to transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably and that no one is left behind,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) urged the government to improve job quality, including the share of the workforce holding regular-employee status, to ensure economic growth.

“FFW holds that the high percentage in the service sector includes the prohibited ‘labor-only’ contracting and contractual job arrangements which workers (consider) abusive and exploitative,” FFW President Jose G. Matula told BusinessWorld via Viber.

“FFW recognizes the significance of these numbers but remains concerned about the quality and security of jobs, particularly in the services sector,” he added.

Another labor group, Kilusang Mayo Uno, called for better job quality.

“The jobs created by the Marcos Jr. administration are of low quality and temporary. The majority of these jobs are in construction, wholesale and retail trade, and food service. Notably, there has been a reduction in agricultural jobs,” Secretary-General Jerome M. Adonis said in a statement.

Mr. Adonis called for the government to implement a liveable minimum wage, which it estimated at P1,200 per day.

“It should also develop a genuine program for creating long-term regular jobs that align with the goals of national development,” he said.

“Workers should assert these demands through various means: forming unions, engaging in dialogue, and staging widespread protests to advance their call,” Mr. Adonis added.

The unemployment rate in June dipped to 3.1%, the lowest in two decades, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday.

Jobless numbers amounted to about 1.62 million in June, against 2.11 million in May.

The employment rate was 96.9% in June, equivalent to about 50.28 million individuals holding jobs, compared to 95.5% in May, equivalent to 48.87 million people.

The Labor Force Survey found that the service sector remained the top employer, with 58.7% of the workforce employed in the industry, followed by agriculture with 21.1% and industry with 20.2%.

“The labor market continues to demonstrate remarkable strength and resilience… This positive trend is driven by robust economic growth, particularly in construction; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and accommodation and food service activities sectors,” Mr. Laguesma added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana