By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT needs to consult with unions in reskilling and upskilling workers and ensure worker protections are in place in case of layoffs, a labor federation said.

“Social protection mechanisms should be in place as well so that as the upskilling process takes place, those that can’t cope (with new technology) … may be assured of unemployment insurance and placement services,” Federation of Free Workers Vice-President Julius H. Cainglet said in a Viber message.

“The gap that should be addressed is in the strengthening of workplace-based training to ensure that those already in the workforce are not left behind by these rapid changes in technology.”

American companies last month committed to invest over $1 billion in the Philippines, including digital upskilling programs that are expected to benefit more than 30 million workers.

The US Department of Commerce announced that Google will roll out a career certificate program in 50 virtual campuses in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Microsoft Corp. has also committed to partner with the DTI, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Department of Budget and Management to train jobseekers and students in artificial intelligence (AI).

Labor groups have urged the government to ensure these investment pledges materialize and that these programs improve the employment prospects of the workforce.

Mr. Cainglet said the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority must ensure students are prepared to face higher skill requirements when they start looking for jobs.

“Preparing the workforce for digitalization, the fourth industrial revolution and the emergence of artificial intelligence has long been in the labor agenda,” he said.

“In the end, these investments should directly result in generating decent and productive jobs that are sustainable and climate friendly.”

The International Monetary Fund has said adopting AI in the Philippine service sector could raise productivity.

Last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law a bill authorizing the creation of a national employment roadmap and an inter-agency body to draft a national strategy for job generation.

The law also aims to boost the competitiveness of the workforce through upskilling and reskilling programs.

In a report published July last year, the Asian Development Bank said 20% of Philippine workers face a “high risk of losing their jobs” due to automation.