Orientations must avoid disorienting anyone.

I’m a newly hired human resource (HR) supervisor tasked to create the best possible orientation program for new employees. So, how do we make it the “best” program? — Lone Ranger.

The “best” orientation program is one that follows Winston Churchill’s maxim on public speaking: “It should be like a woman’s skirt. Long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.” This means that you don’t have to cover everything in one sitting. You must weigh the risks of delivering a short and hurried presentation and a long and boring one.

Today, we call an employee orientation program “onboarding,” the process of introducing newcomers to the organization and its workers and managers.

The trick is to have balance. Stick to the basics and don’t make it too long — otherwise new employees might end up bored to death. Cover only what’s important. You can take a cue from this by learning the most-inquired-about topics by previous worker intakes. Remove anything that creates a tedious classroom atmosphere.

The onboarding program must be done in half a day, preferably in the afternoon. Leave the morning session for informal icebreakers to help establish rapport between and among the new employees and their respective line leaders, supervisors or managers.

Give all new workers a printed copy of the Code of Conduct, employee handbook or similar policies that they must sign and acknowledge. Give them a package of company merchandise like branded T-shirts or coffee mugs.

During the meal break, offer lunch in the company cafeteria or a nearby restaurant. Don’t offer buffets; their overloaded bellies might render them inattentive during the afternoon session.

Consider a follow-up session after the first four to six months of employment. That gives them the time to ask questions that may have arisen from their initial experience of work. Allow them to ask questions to clarify matters, with the caveat that sensitive and confidential issues must be discussed only in private.

Whatever you do, the most important goal of onboarding is to create and maintain a positive and healthy work environment. Imagine a company with high turnover among first-year employees, which can probably be blamed on the incompetence of HR and line executives.

ADVANTAGES

An onboarding program is essential before all new workers start doing their respective jobs. It’s a warm-up exercise to avoid unpleasant situations at work, especially during their first year of employment. Thus, the new workers must be briefed on the specific do’s and don’ts to better align them with the Vision, Mission and Values (VMV) of the organization.

Onboarding is a must for all — big or small companies, regardless of their industry. Being busy is not a good reason to skip it. There are many reasons for this, including the following:

One, it reduces or eliminates startup costs. A fully organized process can help new employees understand the general expectations of an organization. The process includes informing them of their job description, work standards and short-term goals.

One important part is the grievance system that allows new workers to elevate an issue to HR or higher-ups. However, this must not be over-emphasized, to avoid creating the impression that boss-subordinate conflict is prevalent in the organization.

Two, it promotes bottom-up communication. HR must emphasize that all employees, old and new hires, may bring up any work issues directly to their boss. The line executive is the right person to resolve almost anything that pertains to work relations.

Onboarding sessions must discuss the appeals process. If a new hire is not satisfied with the resolution offered by the boss, the matter may be brought to HR, which can intervene to resolve the matter.

Three, the onboarding process saves time for all. If the process is done systematically, there will be no misunderstanding between the new hires and their bosses. The boss is also saved the trouble of having to teach workers how to do their jobs properly.

The process need not be limited to in-person orientation. The organization must have an online system to which new hires can refer anytime, even outside office hours. Consider an intranet site where frequently asked questions are answered.

Last, it helps develop positive work attitudes. The onboarding process allows the new hires to start with best foot forward. Sessions can start with the company’s VMV statements. HR can also give specific examples on how current employees have benefited from the organization’s approach to work, resulting in fast-track promotions or merit increases.

A good onboarding program must be highly interactive. This means allowing the new hires to ask questions or explore the difficult issues that they may encounter. This helps them build their confidence in the organization, pushing them to come back the next day, staying there ideally until retirement.

