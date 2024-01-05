GENERATION Z (Gen Z) employees are trying to balance their daily and unforeseen expenses with future investments like buying a home, according to health maintenance organization PhilhealthCare, Inc. (PhilCare).

The ongoing PhilCare study, which seeks to come up with a profile of Gen Z — the digital-native cohort born in the late 1990s and early 2000s — found that everyday expenses (44%) and homeownership prospects (39%) were their leading challenges.

The survey also found that Gen Z respondents believe they are adequately prepared for retirement (73%) and travel and leisure (65%).

PhilCare, in a separate Gen Z-focused study led by researcher Fernando dlC. Paragas, said 76% of respondents grapple with the responsibility of sharing their earnings with family.

“Companies looking to recruit and retain young talent need to be creative with their benefits to address this need,” Joseph Agustin L. Tanco, PhilCare president and chief executive officer, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Businesses should acknowledge Gen Z’s financial responsibilities toward their families,” he added. “Offering support beyond the standard paycheck could significantly impact their financial wellness.”

Monico V. Jacob, PhilCare chairman, noted that financial wellness programs could be among the employer offerings to aid in such challenges.

“They may also want to explore flexible work arrangements, including remote work options, to ease the financial burden of commuting and onsite work so employees can save money for more important things like housing,” he said. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola