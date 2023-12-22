THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said labor relations were generally peaceful this year, due to the quick resolution of disputes and the dearth of strikes.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma told reporters that the disposition rate — the percentage of resolved cases — posted by the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) was about 90%.

Mr. Laguesma said that among the 207 labor disputes managed by the National Conciliation Mediation Board, only three deteriorated to strike action.

“Generally, we can say that we have industrial peace,” he said.

According to the NLRC accomplishment report as of October, which was released to media this week, the commission and its Regional Arbitration Branches (RABs) resolved 30,974 cases within the process cycle time of six to nine months. This translates to a 95% accomplishment rate, which exceeded the 82% overall target for the year.

Additionally, the report said Project SpeEd (Speedy and Efficient Delivery of Labor Justice), which seeks to efficiently resolve issues put forward by Philippine-based and migrant workers, RABs posted a 99% disposition rate in resolving 23,914 labor cases. The NLRC, on the other hand, reported a rate of 99.7% across 8,609 cases.

Regarding conciliation and mediation of labor disputes, the commission said in its report that it recorded 20,108 settlements as of October involving P2.69 billion, to the benefit of 26,420 workers.

The NLRC, an arm of the Labor department, is a quasi-judicial body tasked with resolving labor and management disputes, including those involving overseas workers.

Referring to the department’s 2023-2028 labor and employment plan, Mr. Laguesma said: “This plan is a tripartite document; it is not a government document alone,” citing DoLE’s intention to continue with the tripartite consultation approach.

He said DoLE received additional funding to implement programs focused on youth employment and additional assistance for vulnerable workers. — Jomel R. Paguian