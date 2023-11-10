THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said government agencies need to collaborate with the private sector and the education industry to better prepare tourism and hospitality graduates for the workforce.

Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said at the World Travel Market Ministers’ Summit in London on Monday that the DoT is working to raise the quality of tourism education.

“Our government has applied a trifocal approach towards tourism education from basic education to technical vocational to higher education… The Marcos administration envisions the Philippines as a center for excellence in terms of tourism training,” Ms. Frasco said during a panel discussion.

She said that the DoT is constantly consulting with companies to ensure that the needs of the industry are met by schools training their future workers.

The department cited its partnership with the Commission on Higher Education, with the DoT helping review and update of the curriculum of tourism and hospitality courses. — Justine Irish D. Tabile