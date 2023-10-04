Human resources (HR) leaders and marketers are seeking artificial intelligence (AI) tools to streamline routine tasks, according to employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn Corp.

In LinkedIn’s 2023 survey, HR professionals in the Philippines said AI would assist them in improving relationships with candidates and colleagues (39%) and concentrating on creative and strategic tasks (42%).

It also said that six in 10 local marketers are currently using the technology, with 55% experimenting.

In response to the demand, LinkedIn is starting to roll out new generative AI tools in its Recruiter and Learning platforms, alongside Accelerate, its new automated business-to-business marketing campaign creation experience.

“We view AI as a tool. For workers, AI can help us do the work we most enjoy — and are best at — with more of our time,” said Atul Harkisanka, head of growth markets and country lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn, in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“For companies, AI can help teams manage routine tasks more easily while creating the space and support for teams to think more innovatively,” he added, shifting the focus to valuable people-centric work, such as connecting and building relationships with candidates and fostering a strong company culture.

Mr. Harkisanka also said that LinkedIn’s use of AI in its new tools is combined with insights gained from over 950 million professionals, 63 million companies, and 40,000 skills on its own platform.

“This can help our customers find that short list of qualified candidates faster,” he added.

LinkedIn’s Recruiter 2024 opens opportunities for hirers to use natural language search prompts to receive higher-quality candidate recommendations from the platform.

Meanwhile, its Learning product features AI-powered coaching for specialized answers regarding leadership and management queries, which constitute the most in-demand skills across any job, according to LinkedIn.

“Instead of giving you a one-size-fits-all answer, it will ask you clarifying questions to understand your specific situation and experience better,” it said. “And then offer advice, examples, and feedback based on hundreds of hours of content.”

For marketers using the platform, Accelerate recommends an end-to-end campaign with automatic optimizations and adjustable creative assets to reach the right B2B audience.

Automated performance summary reports will also be provided to help marketers understand campaign analytics and performance for future strategy.

Recruiter 2024 is currently in the pilot phase with a small handful of customers, with plans to roll it out to English-only global customers throughout the year.

AI-powered coaching will expand to all customers by the end of the month, while Accelerate will be available in the coming year. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola