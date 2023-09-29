GOOGLE Philippines launched on Wednesday a program offering free generative artificial intelligence (AI) courses and information technology (IT) career certificates to upskill the workforce for the digital economy.

The new AI courses include an introduction to the technology, large language models, and its responsible use, among other topics, Google Philippines said in a statement.

“Filipinos can now seize the opportunity to build and demonstrate their proficiency in in-demand AI skills to prospective employers,” it said.

Additions to the Google Career Certificates program include business intelligence, advanced data analytics, and cybersecurity, it added.

“These certificates are professional credentials that help enable people from all backgrounds to earn job-ready skills in high-growth digital fields such as IT support, UX [user experience] design, e-commerce, and digital marketing.”

“Upskilling is so important for realizing career aspirations and improving lives,” Jeffrey Ian C. Dy, undersecretary for the Department of Information and Communications Technology, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Through our technology, skilling programs, and partnerships, we will continue to help unleash the potential of the digital economy and empower the workforce of the future,” according to Bernadette Nacario, Google Philippines country director.

The information technology and business process management industry has 1.7 million full-time employees, up 8.7% from a year earlier. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola